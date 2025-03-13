The Real ID deadline is approaching fast. Here's what you need to know.

CLEVELAND — Travelers will soon need a Real ID to fly within the U.S. or enter some federal facilities, with the deadline set for May 7. But many Ohio residents are unaware of the requirement—or may not even need one.

"We're coming up on that deadline, hoping folks who don't already have that credential and think they need it are planning ahead for that trip to the BMV," Charlie Norman, with the State Registrar of Motor Vehicles, said

A Real ID resembles a standard Ohio driver’s license but features a star in the upper-right corner. A standard license will say “Not for Federal ID” instead. The cost remains the same as a regular driver’s license: $48 for eight years for those over 21.

While the Real ID is required for domestic air travel and access to federal buildings, some people may not need to rush to get one. Those with a valid U.S. passport can use that instead, and children under 18 traveling with a parent do not need a Real ID.

Additionally, people who do not plan to fly or visit government buildings may not need to spend the cash—unless they already need to renew their current driver's license.

For those who plan to get a Real ID, the BMV requires:



Proof of legal name, date of birth, and U.S. legal presence, such as a birth certificate.

Social Security number, via a Social Security card or W-2 form.

Proof of current address, such as a utility bill.

A marriage license if your last name has changed.

The BMV suggests checking live wait times and joining its virtual queue before visiting to save time.

“You can go in the morning when you wake up, see the live wait times at offices around the state, choose one, and put yourself in line virtually,” Norman said.

Fifty-five percent of Ohioans already have their Real ID.

CLICK HERE for more information regarding Real ID.