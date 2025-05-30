With checked bag fees landing at Southwest, here’s how to save on airline baggage costs

It was once a standout perk that set Southwest Airlines apart from the rest: bags fly free. But now, even Southwest is joining the list of airlines charging passengers for checked luggage.

The shift underscores a larger trend in air travel, where the cost of your ticket is just the beginning. From baggage to seat selection, travelers are increasingly navigating a maze of add-on fees.

Orlandriea Kirksey and E’Wanda Ford, who were flying to Miami from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Friday, said they booked their $250 tickets months ago. But the add-ons came later when they paid $70 to check two bags.

“It’s about $5 to $10 cheaper if you do it online or beforehand,” Kirksey said.

Most major airlines charge around $35 per checked bag, though some discount carriers, like Frontier, often charge more. Experts say if you frequently fly with a specific airline, it might be worth looking into that carrier’s credit card. Many offer perks like waived bag fees.

Another strategy? Don’t check a bag at all.

Jill Gerome, who was traveling with her family, including five grandchildren, said she’s mastered that approach. She flies with just a personal item.

“Just take a few things and if you forget something, you can just buy it when you get there,” Gerome said. To avoid bulk, she wears her heaviest shoes and layers up.

At airlines like Frontier, carry-ons cost extra, but personal items remain free, making packing light a worthwhile tactic.

Jim Garrity, spokesperson for AAA, said another hidden cost of flying is seat selection.

“If you’re not picky about what seat you’re in, that can go a long way,” Garrity said. “Because of course, those window and aisle seats, those are going to be some of the more in-demand.”

Many airlines allow travelers to skip seat selection for free, but those who value comfort may find the extra cost worth it.

“Maybe over $50, but I’d do it again to be comfortable,” Ford said.

Whether it’s luggage, legroom, or location on the plane, travelers are paying closer attention to every dollar. With a little planning and flexibility, it’s still possible to avoid the worst of the fees.