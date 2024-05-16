Working 9-5 and then some, number of people with a side hustle surges to make ends meet

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The economic pressure we're all feeling is prompting many Americans to pick up a side hustle to try and stay afloat.

I've told you about the growing "gig economy," where people turn to apps as their main source of income.

A side hustle, however, is where someone with a full-time job picks up work to supplement their income.

One Northeast Ohio woman I spoke with said the two are more closely connected than you might think.

A new survey from the team at Marketwatch Guides asked 2,000 people about their money.

"If you wanna go on vacation, you know, pay the bills, you need a second job nowadays to do it," said Tricia Mills.

It revealed that 54% of working Americans are doing just that, adopting side hustles over the last year to earn extra income.

"You can't live off one income anymore," said Mills.

Many people are turning to apps like Poplin, it’s just one that Mills has used to earn money as a gig worker.

"I do six apps right now. So, with six apps you can, you can bring in $5,000 a month easy," said Mills.

You might remember Mills from a story I did last year about the popularity of the profession.

Since then, things have gotten more competitive.

"It's getting very busy," said Mills.

Mills said the influx of people doing side hustles is now quickly changing the gig game.

"I've noticed that there's less opportunity on the apps, it's like first come first serve basis. You got to have your phone in your hand at all times and grab that order because it's gonna be gone within a minute," said Mills.

The numbers show why many are trying to pick up extra work.

Half of respondents in the Marketwatch Guide survey describe themselves as broke. 66% said they are living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Mills said there are some challenges of having a 9-to-5 job and working a side hustle.

"Well, you have to be motivated," said Mills.

Mills said staying organized is key, along with a willingness to work non-traditional hours.

"That's when the gig economy is really going is on the weekends and evenings," said Mills.

Shannon Denton, co-founder of Wripple, a platform that connects freelancers with companies in need of digital professionals, told me he doesn’t expect to see a slowdown in the number of people with side hustles.

"One-third of the U.S. workforce identifies themselves as an independent worker, meaning they, you know, have they work for themselves for another company, either on a gig, part time or full time," said Denton.

Denton said for those looking for a second source of income now is the time.

"94% of enterprise companies said that they were increasing the use of side hustlers and freelancers over the next 24 months," said Denton.

I asked Denton if there were any pitfalls with the side hustle.

"Plan your time. I mean, you don't want to ruin your personal reputation by signing up for work and, and then you don't have time to do it," said Denton.

No matter how you choose to stuff some extra cash into your bank account, Mills said if you put in the time, even with one app like Poplin, it can pay off.

She estimates she makes between $500 and $700 in a week with that one platform.