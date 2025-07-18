MORNING DIGEST: Barberton councilman fed up after several power outages

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, July 18 and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

FirstEnergy outages in Barberton

A Barberton city councilman is speaking out and fighting to get residents reimbursed after a series of power outages. The councilman is demanding FirstEnergy to compensate customers for stress and loss of power. He is petitioning that each resident receives a $100 gift card. Our Mike Holden is following the latest.

'It's unacceptable.'

East Cleveland has a new mayor

Lateek Shabazz, East Cleveland's former council president, has just been named the city's new mayor. This all comes after former Mayor Brandon King was suspended from office earlier this year following his indictment on felony corruption charges in October. Once Shabazz prepares to take office, he plans to continue to address issues like: abandoned homes, cleaning up the police department, and improving the city's education system.

What does Kelleys Island do when there is a medical emergency?

Kelleys Island struggles with limited medical resources, relying on one paramedic and remote support from MetroHealth. Despite no clinic or pharmacy, local volunteers and visiting doctors help during emergencies and big events. Maya Lockett will have information on how EMS is keeping visitors safe.

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

May need to run the wipers a few times this morning... I'm tracking rain but not all day! Enjoy some sun this afternoon before BIG heat and strong storms return Saturday.

Traffic impacts

