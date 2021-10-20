News 5 to hold Cleveland mayoral interactive town hall on Oct. 26

CLEVELAND — Exactly one week before Election Day in Cleveland, News 5 will hold an interactive town hall with mayoral candidates Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley.

The town hall, which will be hosted in studio by anchor Rob Powers, will feature video-recorded questions from the community, questions from social media during the event itself and questions from News 5. The town hall starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last around 30-45 minutes. You'll be able to watch on the News 5 Facebook Page, the News 5 app and website, as well as our Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps.

Have questions you want asked? Email them to us at webstaff@wews.com for a chance to be part of the town hall.

RELATED: 2021 Cleveland mayoral election coverage