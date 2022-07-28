AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is looking for an individual who wrote threatening messages on the sidewalk outside the Right to Life of Northeast Ohio facility and busted out its windows with rocks on July 8.

The vandal was caught on camera tagging the sidewalk with "anti-police obscenities and threatening anti-right-to-life messages," police said. He then threw rocks at the building's windows.

You can watch footage of the incident in the player below:

Vandal threatens, damages Right to Life of Northeast Ohio building in Akron

Authorities didn't say the dollar amount of the damage caused.

Anyone with information about the vandal's identity is asked to contact police at 330-375-2TIP or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips are anonymous.

