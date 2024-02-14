News 5 looks back at Bill Jacocks, Cleveland's first Black anchor who paved the way for others

Bill Jacocks, Cleveland's first African American anchorman, changed the WEWS newsroom for the better when he first debuted on the anchor desk in 1975.

He started at WEWS as an assistant public affairs director before a 10-year run as an anchor. He helped open doors for scores of Black journalists while serving as a role model to viewers, especially in Northeast Ohio's African American community.

"He just made me feel that I could actually put things into action and make things happen for myself and make a name for myself," said Norman Berry, a longtime WEWS viewer.

Berry is a local writer and said that Jacocks was a force to watch— grabbing your attention with his powerful, distinctive voice and exemplary reporting.

"Everything in the house would stop, and we would sit in front of the television, and it was an experience for me because he made his mark and let you know that he was indeed professional and good at what he did," Berry said.

Jacocks set a positive example for many, showing that a Black man could break through at a time when the industry was dominated by white men.

"To see this individual on TV that looked like me was a big deal," Berry said.

Jacocks recently turned 88 years old, and here at News 5, we honor him with pictures hanging in our halls. A small reminder of the monumental impact this Cleveland trailblazer made on our industry, community and society as a whole.