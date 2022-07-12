1 PM: Jan. 6 Committee hearing to feature former Oathkeepers

WASHINGTON — The House Jan 6. Committee will be hosting its seventh public hearing on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Tuesday’s hearing will focus on the Department of Justice's accusation that the Oathkeepers brought weapons to the capitol on Jan. 6.

The hearing is also expected to include clips from Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone's deposition.

Cipollone sat with the committee on Friday. His deposition came after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided revealing testimony about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

