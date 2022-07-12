Watch Now
1 PM: Jan. 6 Committee hearing to feature former Oathkeepers

Jan. 6 Capitol riot
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is falsely describing the circumstances of Ashli Babbitt's death as he foments conspiracy theories about the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the “love in the air” that day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 11:58:14-04

WASHINGTON  — The House Jan 6. Committee will be hosting its seventh public hearing on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Watch the hearing in the player below at 1 p.m.:

Tuesday’s hearing will focus on the Department of Justice's accusation that the Oathkeepers brought weapons to the capitol on Jan. 6.

The hearing is also expected to include clips from Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone's deposition.

Cipollone sat with the committee on Friday. His deposition came after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided revealing testimony about Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

You can also watch the hearings and continuing coverage in the ABC News player below:

