1 PM: Jan. 6 Committee hearing to focus on former Pres. Trump

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 Committee is meeting on Thursday to host a public hearing on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

You can watch the hearing below at 1 p.m.:

News 5 livestream event

The hearing was initially scheduled for late September but was pushed back two weeks due to Hurricane Ian.

This meeting will mark the committee’s first hearing in nearly three months and its first since federal investigators conducted a raid at President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Whether this hearing will be the panel's final meeting remains unclear. Several key committee members, including Vice Chair Liz Cheney, will no longer be in Congress at the start of 2023. There is also a likelihood the committee will cease if Republicans win a majority of seats in next month’s House election.

