Man re-indicted, could face death penalty in officer slaying

News 5 Cleveland
18-year-old David McDaniel in court facing charges in the death of CPD Det. James Skernivitz.
David McDaniel Jr.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 01, 2021
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man accused of killing an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant has been re-indicted on charges and could now face the death penalty if convicted.

A grand jury in Cleveland late last week added capital murder specifications against David McDaniel.

He is charged with in the slayings of 53-year-old Detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old informant Scott Dingess in September.

Authorities say McDaniel and two juvenile suspects approached Skernivitz’s unmarked car and fired rounds that killed the two men as they prepared for a drug operation.

Authorities say the three intended to rob the victims.

Defense attorney Fernando Mack declined comment Tuesday.

