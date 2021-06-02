Man re-indicted, could face death penalty in officer slaying

CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man accused of killing an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant has been re-indicted on charges and could now face the death penalty if convicted.

A grand jury in Cleveland late last week added capital murder specifications against David McDaniel.

He is charged with in the slayings of 53-year-old Detective James Skernivitz and 50-year-old informant Scott Dingess in September.

Authorities say McDaniel and two juvenile suspects approached Skernivitz’s unmarked car and fired rounds that killed the two men as they prepared for a drug operation.

Authorities say the three intended to rob the victims.

Defense attorney Fernando Mack declined comment Tuesday.

