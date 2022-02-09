19-year-old arrested nearly 2 years after Na'Kia Crawford's death

AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals announced that after more than a year and a half, they have arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed Na'Kia Crawford.

Adarus Black, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Black was wanted for the murder of Crawford.

In June 2020, Crawford was shot multiple times on the corner of North Howard and North streets.

At the time, she was running errands with her grandmother.

A warrant was issued for Black shortly after her death.

On Tuesday, authorities learned he was living in Atlanta under a fake name.

At the time of his arrest Black was in possession of an AR-type rifle, marshals said.

Black will remain in custody in Georgia until he can be extradited back to Ohio.

“Members of the task force and the Akron Police Department never gave up on this case. They knew that this suspect couldn’t hide forever and we knew we would have him in custody. This arrest will not bring Ms. Crawford back to her family but hopefully they find some peace knowing this suspect is behind bars," U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott said.

