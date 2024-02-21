3 officers recognized for bravery in response to Tusky Valley bus crash

It's been three months since the Tusky Valley bus crash that claimed the lives of three students, a teacher, and two-parent chaperones in a crash on I-70 near Columbus.

Tuesday, some of the officers who went above and beyond the call of duty that day during the tragedy that'll be felt forever by a community were recognized.

According to Gahanna Division of Police Chief Jeffrey Spence, the ceremony was unique as the city had never issued a medal of honor, and on Tuesday night, three were awarded.

The City of Gahanna honored Sgt. Kyle Parrish, Sgt. Justin Sheasby and Officer Kaylea Pertz for their heroism on Nov. 14, 2023, when responding to the charter bus crash involving the Tusky Valley High School band on their way to perform in Columbus.

The three officers say they were just doing their jobs when they faced the smoke and flames to save lives.

"I'm just extremely sad for them. It's a horrible, horrible incident," said Sheasby.

While the officers' valor in the line of duty was recognized, so were the lives lost that day.

While humbled, the officers say it's not about them but their commitment to protect and serve.

"Most of us have children, and it just makes you realize that you never know. So, I think you take that into account every day when you come to work," said Parish.

The Ohio State House also recognized the officers.

