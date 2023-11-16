Divine Ink Studio in Dover among businesses donating sales to those impacted Tuscarawas

DOVER, Ohio — Less than 10 miles away from Tuscarawas is the neighboring community of Dover.

While the town is small in size, Dover Mayor Shane Gunnoe said they’re big in heart.

“We’re a very close-knit community, and people just want to find a way to help those that need it,” said Gunnoe. “Everybody knows somebody that might have been affected by this.”

From living in a small community like Dover, the Mayor says he’s not surprised to see local businesses giving back during this difficult time.

Gunnoe told News 5 it’s a part of their identity thanks to people like Jennifer Smolak, who recognize the need to support those grieving in Tuscarawas.

“It was hard to hear,” said Jennifer Smolak, the owner of Divine Ink Studio. “We all as a community, we always usually come together when something like this happens. Unfortunately, it’s an unfortunate event that something like that has to happen for them to come together.”

Using a passion Jennifer Smolak said she’s had her entire life, Smolak plans to use the creativity of her hands and mind to create lasting memories from one of these designs at her parlor’s flash event this Friday.

“I’m grateful that they come to me, and they trust me to do it,” said Smolak.

Smolak said she’ll then donate 20% of sales towards Tuscarawas Valley High School and all the families who have been impacted.

“It still, to this day, doesn’t quite set in that people come to me and get permanent pieces of art put on them, so it’s definitely moving,” said Smolak.

The event will occur this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Divine Ink Studio in Downtown Dover.