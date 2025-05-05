Watch Now
Trial begins Monday for deadly Tusky Valley crash

The trial is expected to begin Monday for the man charged with the deadly charter bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students and three chaperones.
Jacob McDonald is facing 26 charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors allege that back in Nov. 2023, McDonald failed to slow his truck on I-70 in Licking County, leading to a crash with a car, triggering a deadly chain reaction.

