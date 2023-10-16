10 AM: Top Ford exec gives remarks on 'future of American manufacturing'

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford will speak on Monday at 10 a.m. about the "future of American manufacturing."

The remarks come as the UAW strike enters its fifth week, and days after the UAW targeted Ford for its latest strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

The UAW began striking against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on Sept. 15, with one assembly plant from each company. The next week, the union expanded the strike to 38 GM and Stellantis parts warehouses. Assembly plants from Ford and GM were added the week after that. All told, about 25,000 workers have walked off their jobs at the three automakers.

UAW expands strike to 38 plants across 20 states

Thus far, the union has decided to target a small number of plants from each company rather than have all 146,000 UAW members at the automakers go on strike at the same time.