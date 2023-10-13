10AM: UAW President Shawn Fain expected to announce if more autoworkers will go on strike

The United Auto Workers union went on strike on Sept. 15 after contract negotiations with Detroit autoworkers fell through. It's the first time in history that the UAW has gone on strike against the three big autoworkers all at once.

Wednesday, UAW President Shawn Fain announced an escalation of the union’s strike by walking out at Ford’s largest and most profitable factory. About 33,700 workers are now on strike against Ford and Detroit competitors General Motors and Stellantis.

On Thursday, Fain hinted at further action against Stellantis.

“Here's to hoping talks at Stellantis today are more productive than Ford yesterday,” Fain wrote on X, formerly Twitter, without saying what might happen.

Fain is expected to announce on Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Friday whether more autoworkers will join the picket lines.

