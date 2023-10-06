375 workers to be laid off at Brook Park Ford plant following UAW strike

UAW 1250 spokesman Pat Wallace said that the Ford Cleveland Engine Plant No. 1 in Brook Park will be laying off hundreds of employees due to the UAW strike.

According to Wallace, 375 employees from the I-4 engine building will be laid off because other locations that receive parts from the Ford plant are on strike.

The plant currently has 1,700 employees.

This announcement comes after Ford and General Motors announced Monday that the companies are indefinitely laying off an additional 500 workers at four Midwestern plants because the strikes have made it difficult for some of their facilities to obtain parts for cars.

Ford said it was furloughing a total of 330 workers at its Chicago and Lima, Ohio, plants, while GM's furloughs will impact some 164 workers at its Parma, Ohio, and Marion, Indiana, metal centers.