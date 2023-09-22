Autoworkers in Northeast Ohio prepare for potential strike as deadline nears

PARMA, Ohio — More plants across General Motors, Ford and Stellantis could soon join the picket line as workers anticipate the potential for further strikes.

“As long as this goes, the people in UAW Local 1005 are getting more and more stronger and energized and we’re willing to take this thing as long as it needs to be,” said UAW 1005 Local President, Dan Schwartz.

Schwartz said he is prepared to go on strike and is warning others to do the same if it is to happen.

In fact, he said it isn’t the first time he has gone on strike, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get what everyone deserves.

“We’re fighting for not only economic justice but social justice,” said Schwartz. “We’re being left behind as inflation goes up, as these companies are making billions and billions of dollars in profits.”

Others like Paul Tibbs told News 5’s Remi Murrey they agree with Schwartz.

“I mean, fair is fair, they’re making millions of dollars a year, and we’re struggling to make 60 and 70,” said GM Parma stamping plant worker Paul Tibbs.

Tibbs said he has been working at GM for more than 22 years.

He said this isn’t his first time going on strike either, so he’s been saving up so he can continue making ends meet off of $500 a week in strike pay.

“The last time we went on strike for 40 days, if I remember correctly. It was about 40 days, and that was a long time, and back then, we only got $250 a week,” said Tibbs.

While Tibbs has been preparing for a potential strike to happen, he said he’s optimistic.

“I’m hoping that they come to an agreement, and we don’t have to go through that,” said Tibbs.

If not, he said he will be ready if the decision comes down.

“I will stand there with my brothers and sisters in the union, and I’ll do what I need to do to hold the companies accountable,” said Tibbs.

Schwartz said he is not optimistic a deal will be reached with General Motors.

“They choose to wait until the very end to do this, and now, they’re scrambling to give us some offers that really aren’t close to what we need,” said Schwartz.