Local auto repair shops brace for the next hit as more plants go on strike

OHIO — Local auto repair shops are starting to feel the pressure now that more plants like Stellantis parts distribution center in Streetsboro are on strike.

“I’m definitely concerned about it. More so, just give or take on how it may affect parts and how it may trickle down just on the small people,” said Piney’s Auto Repair and Customer Service Owner, William Worley.

Worley said he still hasn’t recovered from pandemic-related supply chain issues, so he’s bracing for the next hit.

“I can really see long-term that it’s really going to affect some stuff in a major way,” said Worley

Juscelino Colares, who is a Business Law Professor at Case Western Reserve University, says it’s best for owners like Worley to prepare because he says there will be a ripple effect.

As a result, Colares says dealerships and repair shops need to stock up.

“Inventory management is very important at this point. Dealerships and car repair shops should be looking at their inventories, and actually, maybe they should act proactively because if this strike spreads and when it ends, you know, of course, whatever production it's going to get started with part suppliers is going to go to the original vehicle manufacturers, and they may be, you know, less second or third in line there,” Colares said.

For car owners, Colares said to not put off repairs.

“Don’t wait long because if the strike lasts longer, then we are going to start seeing parts going down,” Colares said.

While the immediate impact on parts is not being felt yet, Colares says there is the potential for it to happen.

“There’s not scarcity yet, but there might be,” Colares said.

Despite the uncertainty, Worley said he’ll keep his head up and take it one day at a time.