Local auto repair shops impacted by UAW strike

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — The UAW's historic strike is likely nearing an end after the union reached tentative agreements with the Big Three automakers in October.

However, the fallout from the six-week strike continues, including at auto repair shops.

Business at Willie's Garage in Columbia Station started to stall while UAW workers walked the picket line.

The owner of Willie's Garage, Wilhelm Fischer, told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank he continues to struggle to get the parts he needs to repair vehicles.

Some customers have been left without transportation for several days.

"It was tough for the customers," said Fischer. "They're like, well, I need my car fixed. It's like, I'm sorry. I'm at the mercy of the supply."

The supply of auto parts started to shrink as the strike wore on.

University of Akron professor and supply chain expert, Mahesh Srinivasan, said once workers were laid off, parts were left sitting on the shelves.

"They had the warehouses full with the parts, but there was uncertainty about when can we ship this and when would be paid for this," said Srinivasan.

When parts became even harder to come by, Fischer got creative.

"We had to outsource and use aftermarket parts," said Fischer.

While the UAW works out new contracts with Ford, GM, and Stellantis, there are roadblocks still ahead.

Srinivasan said small auto parts suppliers may struggle to make up time lost during the strike.

Even when the UAW strike is officially over, the impact will linger for some time.

"Because people weren't producing, I'm sure the inventories are going to be lower on certain parts," said Fischer.

