'We're pretty mad': Parma GM workers feel under-appreciated, and underpaid amid company profits

Dan Schwartz is the president of the UAW Local 1005, representing about 900 workers at the GM Parma plant, which he says is heavy in the supply of parts to a majority of SUV and truck plants.

He has been an auto worker since 1999, and his father was too. Schwartz was also part of the last strike four years ago and says this time around feels different.

"We're pretty mad," he said.

He points to record profits for the Big 3 and does not feel like the companies are recognizing their work.

Wages and benefits are among the demands.

Regarding pay, Schwartz says starting salaries for temps coming in are $16.67/hour. Top wages are $32.37/hour, and skilled trades make a bit more. Schwartz says getting to that salary can take 7 to 10 years. Ford and Stellantis have similar salaries, as well. Recent government data shows wages among motor vehicle parts and manufacturers averaged about $28/hour.

The union says the wage increase they're demanding includes historic inflation since their last contract in 2019.

"I have members who work in the plant who are trying to pay their bills, put food on the table and put clothes on their kid's backs, and they can't afford a car that we make," said Schwartz.

Along with more pay and better benefits, the UAW is also demanding cost of living adjustments, an end to tiered employment, and worker protections in the EV era.

Schwartz says no one likes a strike, and they don't want to strike but believes what they're fighting for will set the tone for other unions and non-union workers as well.

"It's for everybody," said Schwartz. "It's for the working class."

When it comes to unemployment, if workers were to get laid off on the job, News 5 has been looking into if they would receive any assistance.

News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin breaks it down in the thread below:

