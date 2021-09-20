Congressman Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Congressman Tim Ryan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.

A spokesperson for Ryan said the congressman had previously tested negative three times over the past 10 days before testing positive on Monday.

Ryan said he was experiencing mild symptoms and credited the COVID-19 vaccine, which he has received, for not having a worse experience.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19. While I’m currently experiencing mild symptoms, I’m grateful to have the protection of a safe and effective vaccine — and I know without it, this illness could be much, much worse. What we have learned over the last year and a half is that we are in this together, and I urge all Ohioans to help us crush this pandemic by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal," said Ryan in a press release. "Finally, I'd like to extend my deepest thanks to Mercy Health who treated me and healthcare workers across Ohio who are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines every day. You are the true heroes of this pandemic.”

Ryan's spokesperson said that he will continue his congressional duties from home, voting remotely until he can safely return to Washington.

