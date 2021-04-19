Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announces bid for Ohio governor

DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced her campaign for Governor of Ohio.

“The people of Ohio deserve better. The same politicians have been in charge for 30 years as Ohioans have fallen further behind. It’s time for a change,” said Mayor Nan Whaley in her announcement. “We deserve an Ohio where one job is enough to provide for your family. An Ohio where your kids have real opportunities. An Ohio where everyone, no matter your zip code, can thrive. I’m running for governor because it’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves.”

I’m running for governor because I’m ready to do something. I’m ready to do something to take on gun violence. To fix a broken economy. To fight corruption and criminality in Columbus. To make Ohio a place we can all be proud of. https://t.co/wi2J05zddC — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) April 19, 2021

Whaley, a Democrat, has been Dayton’s mayor since 2013. She is originally from Indiana and served two terms on the Dayton City Commission, where she was the youngest woman ever elected. She moved to Dayton in 1994 to attend the University of Dayton.

She lives with her husband, Sam, in Dayton’s Five Oaks neighborhood.

