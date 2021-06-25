Gov. Mike DeWine issues statement on Senate Bill 187

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement that was critical of an amendment added to Ohio Senate Bill 187 on Friday.

The bill, which was passed by state lawmakers on Thursday, originally was created with the intent of allowing college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. At the last minute, however, Republican lawmakers added an amendment unrelated to the name, image and likeness issue, banning transgender girls from competing in women’s high school and college sports.

“This issue is best addressed outside of government, through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions,” DeWine said in a statement on Friday.

The bill had bipartisan support, until the amendment was added in. It did pass in the Ohio House by a vote of 57-36, with one Republican voting against it along with 35 Democrats.

RELATED: Ohio House approves transgender sports ban for women's athletics

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.