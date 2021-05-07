Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee has voted to censure U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, of Cleveland, and nine other GOP congressional members who voted in February to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The vote Friday rounds out similar votes to rebuke or censure seven other Republican impeachment-supporting representatives by state or local parties.

RELATED: Rep. Anthony Gonzalez defends vote against former President Trump on podcast

Efforts to censure the other two failed. Former Republican Chair Jane Timken faces criticism from rivals in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate for initially defending and not rebuking Gonzalez. Timken has since called for his resignation and touted her loyalty to Trump.

In February, in the hour-long conversation with The Dispatch in a podcast titled "One of Ten," Gonzalez spoke of being one of 10 Republican Members of Congress to vote for impeachment.

Gonzalez said he had issues with Trump's actions leading up to January 6, as well as the speech he gave that day but the thing that put him over the top was the president's inaction in the time between the Capitol first being stormed and the National Guard ultimately being called.

RELATED: GOP pressure on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez remains strong six weeks after impeachment vote

