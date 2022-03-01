Ohio permitless carry bill advances to final vote against pleas from police, advocates

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bit more than two years ago, Governor Mike DeWine asked state lawmakers to pass a bill to strengthen Ohio's gun laws, including requiring background checks for nearly all gun purchases. Now, a gun bill that was voted to move to a final vote in the state House would just about do the opposite.

Ohio's current conceal carry law requires additional training, background check and a permit for gun owners. Senate Bill 215 would eliminate all of that.

S.B. No. 215 would allow for anyone 21 and older, who is legally allowed to own a gun, to conceal carry. There would no longer be a permit, the mandatory eight hours of training or required background checks.

The bill's hearings have had people in attendance to support, like different firearm associations and community members. But there have been far more opponents, such as numerous advocacy groups, police coalitions, law enforcement, legal experts and more.

“The [Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio] strongly opposes substitute senate bill 215,” Director of Government Affairs for the FOP and retired Columbus police officer Michael S. Weinman said. “We feel the changes in the bill create a threat for officer safety.”

Weinman testified on behalf of more than 24,000 active or retired members of the FOP.

“The bill eliminates the need for a concealed carry license, modifies the notification by licensee to an officer that they are armed, removes a requirement or carry documentation for both licensee and military personnel and this allows an officer from detaining anyone with a firearm,” he said. “They can do this without training or background checks and avoid any revocation or suspension of a license from an issuing sheriff. They also get around the renewal background check.”

If the bill is signed, individuals would no longer need to inform police that they have a gun on them, unless directly asked. It puts the duty on the officer that pulls someone over to make sure the person is honest with them about having a gun.

In previous hearings, supporters have said that with an increase in crime in the state, more and more people want to protect themselves and their families.

“In some cases, they may not have time to go get a permit, or go through the classes or the training,” Rob Sexton with the Buckeye Firearm Association said.

Anti-gun advocates say the bill's removal of conceal carry training is only going to cause more deaths from uninformed gun owners. Bill supporters say mandated training doesn't actually matter.

“The idea that the government required eight hours, I think most firearms owners much exceeded that,” Sexton said, adding that gun owners that conceal carry are not the problem — the problem is with criminals who access guns, and they will get guns no matter what."

“The four states that have the strongest gun laws: New York, New Jersey, Hawaii and Massachusetts, have one-quarter of the death rate that Ohio has,” a gun control supporter said, quoting a study by the Giffords Law Center. “Gun laws do work to save lives, well, good gun laws.”

The governor's team told News 5 that DeWine is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and he will review the bill. This bill passed through the committee Tuesday and will now be sent to the house floor for a final vote.

