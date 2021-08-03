Polls are now closed for Ohio's Special Election Primary

CLEVELAND — The polls have closed and voting has concluded for Ohio's Special Election Primary for the state's 11th District Congressional seat.

The race to fill Marcia's Fudge's seat after she was selected to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Biden administration has been hotly contested by more than a dozen Democratic candidates.

Of those, two have been the front runners. They are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown.

Brown currently serves as Cuyahoga County Councilperson for Ward 9. She was endorsed by Hillary Clinton.

Turner served on Cleveland’s City Council from 2006 to 2008. She served on the Ohio State Senate from 2008 to 2014. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) both campaigned for her.

On the Republican side, there are two candidates. They are Laverne Gore and Felicia Ross.

Ohio’s 11th Congressional District has been held by a Democrat for more than 20 years. Fudge was first elected in 2008 following the death of Stephanie Tubb Jones. Fudge held the seat until she resigned on March 10, 2021, to take on her new role in Washington.

The winning Democrat and Republican will square off in the General Election in November.

