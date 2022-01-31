Rep. Tim Ryan submits signatures to appear on ballot for US Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, who in April 2021 announced his plans to run for United States Senate, submitted signatures Monday in order to appear on the ballot for Ohio's Senate race this year.

Ryan submitted 3,000 signatures from voters in all of Ohio's 88 counties.

“This campaign is about the working people in every corner of our state, who are working hard, doing everything right, and deserve two senators who will show up and work hard every day to cut them in on the deal,” said Tim Ryan in a press release. “I’m proud to be filing for the ballot with signatures from voters in all 88 counties—from Williams to Washington County, and Ashtabula to Lawrence to Hamilton County. From now through November, this team is going to keep building the momentum we need to bring home a victory for Ohio workers in this race.”

Ryan joins a field of four Democrats that have announced their intent to run for the Senate seat, which currently includes consumer protection attorney and Columbus native Morgan Harper, Demar Sheffey, a Cleveland native and Treasurer of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, and Westlake resident "working-class citizen" Rick Taylor.

Whichever Democrat wins the Democratic Primary on May 3 will face a crowded field of Republicans in the General Election on Nov. 8. Current candidates include well-known conservative voices such as J.D. Vance, Josh Mandel, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bernie Moreno and Jane Timken.

The only nonjudicial Ohio Democrat to win statewide since 2006 has been Sherrod Brown, but Ryan believes he's the Democrat that can win the Senate seat back from Republican hold and in turn, turn the Senate seat blue in '22.

