10 AM: DeWine in East Palestine for clinic opening

Gov. Mike DeWine is heading to East Palestine Monday on morning for the opening of a new health clinic.

The clinic comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in the village and spilled toxic chemicals more than two months ago.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The new clinic will offer all the same services as the temporary clinic and also provide traditional medical care, prescriptions, lab tests and consultation with specialists.

After the grand opening, the governor will head to New Waterford, where plant health inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will start collecting plant tissue samples from farms for testing.

