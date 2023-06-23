Watch Now
9 AM: NTSB hosts second investigative hearing in East Palestine on train derailment

Posted at 7:37 AM, Jun 23, 2023
Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board will host an investigative hearing in East Palestine about the train derailment from earlier this year.

You can watch the hearing in the player below:

NTSB board members, investigative staff and witnesses are expected to speak at the hearing.

The agency is looking into the factors leading up to and the response to the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

