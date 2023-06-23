9 AM: NTSB hosts second investigative hearing in East Palestine on train derailment

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board will host an investigative hearing in East Palestine about the train derailment from earlier this year.

You can watch the hearing in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

NTSB board members, investigative staff and witnesses are expected to speak at the hearing.

The agency is looking into the factors leading up to and the response to the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.