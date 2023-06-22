Watch Now
9 AM: NTSB to host investigative hearing in East Palestine on train derailment

Photo by: (Screenshot from NTSB B-roll recorded Feb. 5, 2023)
Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 22, 2023
Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board will host an investigative hearing in East Palestine about the train derailment from earlier this year.

NTSB board members, investigative staff and witnesses are expected to speak at the hearing.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.

