9 AM: NTSB to host investigative hearing in East Palestine on train derailment

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board will host an investigative hearing in East Palestine about the train derailment from earlier this year.
NTSB board members, investigative staff and witnesses are expected to speak at the hearing.
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.
