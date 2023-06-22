9 AM: NTSB to host investigative hearing in East Palestine on train derailment

Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board will host an investigative hearing in East Palestine about the train derailment from earlier this year.

You can watch the hearing in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

NTSB board members, investigative staff and witnesses are expected to speak at the hearing.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in a significant fire and hazardous materials release.