Watch Now
NewsEast Palestine Train Derailment

Actions

Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment

The Department of Justice announced they will be suing Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine.
Train Derailment Ohio-Railroad Safety
Posted at 7:32 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 07:32:23-04

The Department of Justice announced they will be suing Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine.

The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern unlawfully polluted the nation's waterways when the hazardous materials were released from the derailed train cars.

It was filed on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency and is seeking injunctive relief, cost recovery and civil penalties.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

RELATED: NTSB launches special investigation into Norfolk Southern organization, safety culture

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.