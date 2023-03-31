Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment

The Department of Justice announced they will be suing Norfolk Southern over the train derailment in East Palestine.

The lawsuit alleges that Norfolk Southern unlawfully polluted the nation's waterways when the hazardous materials were released from the derailed train cars.

It was filed on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency and is seeking injunctive relief, cost recovery and civil penalties.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

