East Palestine residents question Norfolk Southern, other agencies at community resource fair

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Families in East Palestine and the surrounding communities are still searching for answers about how a Feb. 3 train derailment will impact their lives and futures.

Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted a resource fair at East Palestine High School to give residents the opportunity for one-on-one questions with health, safety and environmental experts.

“There’s a lot of fear about, 'Where do we go from here? What do we do this summer? Can he play outside? Can we plant a garden? Are we going to be able to sell our house one day?'” said Gia Delisio.

Delisio and Brandon Wylie, along with their 3-year-old son, live several blocks from the derailment site. The Thursday evening resource fair was the latest in a number of forums, town hall meetings and informational events the family has attended. But they told News 5 that the evolving information and advice over the past month has left them more overwhelmed and confused.

“There’s a lack of trust there and just not knowing what to do going forward,” said Delisio.

She did not expect to get satisfactory answers to her questions at the resource fair.

“Even when we get the answers, it doesn’t sit right with us. I don’t know if it’s the lag in information that’s causing that or just the ‘everything’s fine,’ but people you know are having symptoms. You don’t feel fine,” she said.

Some families and individuals from surrounding communities were also at the event calling for more help. Dana Linger said her family lives three miles from the derailment in the unincorporated community of Negley.

“When the burn happened, all the fumes that are heavier than air sank down to Negley, all the water coming through Palestine comes to Negley and their wells are all really shallow there,” Linger said. “I had a sore throat, I had sinus irritation, my lungs were hurting, I had glands swelling up in my throat.”

Others reported similar effects from the fiery derailment, controlled release of toxic chemicals and mass evacuation and expressed uncertainty about what to do.

“We wanted to make sure all agencies and organizations that have anything to do with the recovery of this incident are present, in addition to Norfolk Southern. It was important for them to be here,” said U.S. EPA Response Coordinator Mark Durno.

The railroad’s presence at the resource fair came just hours after Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified in front of Congress, vowing to “make it right” for East Palestine.

Residents told News 5 they were reluctant to believe the sentiment.

“I still think that corporate greed is at the root of this problem,” Delisio said. “We are a speck on their windshield. And right now we are a very loud speck on their windshield. But in the grand scheme of things, we are going to need more people to be upset by this.”

Linger added, “It’s just all being regurgitated over and over and over again.”

The EPA said it’s going through its protocols to expand water, air and soil testing. It announced Thursday it would be testing soil with Norfolk Southern.

Some families said they’re glad to see ongoing efforts and a continue national interest, but they’re concerned whether it will be a difference in the long run.

“It’s nice seeing them in town. It’s good to know that things are happening. But you just don’t know if at the end of the day this is all going to come out like, ‘Wow, remember that crazy year?’ Or this is going to be a lifelong battle for our property values and our health and our town in general,” Delisio said.

