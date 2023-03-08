Norfolk Southern to open First Responders Training Center in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Norfolk Southern will be opening a First Responders Training Center in Ohio following last month's derailment in East Palestine.

The center will teach first responders how to respond safely to rail incidents.

“The derailment in East Palestine made clear that ensuring first responders are prepared for disasters involving hazardous materials is vitally important to the safety of communities,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Often first responders are volunteers, and their need to have the most up-to-date training and equipment is essential. Today’s commitment by Norfolk Southern is an important next step in the company’s commitment to make the citizens of Ohio and of East Palestine whole after the recent derailment, a commitment Ohio will continue to monitor closely.”

The center will offer free training for first responders in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Training classes will begin in Bellevue on March 22 at Norfolk Southern's Moorman Yard. Classes will be held in Bellevue until a proper location is found.

“These commitments are the direct result of my conversations with Governor DeWine and other leaders, all to better support our first responders and their communities. First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.

