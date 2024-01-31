President Biden to visit East Palestine train wreck site nearly 1 year later

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine to mark the one-year anniversary of the train derailment.

The date of the visit has not been announced.

Biden will meet with residents impacted by the derailment and the hazardous chemicals that were spilled as a result.

The White House said Biden will address his administration's progress in working with state and local leaders to protect the community and hold Norfolk Southern accountable for their actions.

In Sept. 2023, Biden issued an effective order after the Feb. 3. derailment.