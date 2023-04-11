Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of soil from East Palestine train derailment site overturns

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of soil from the East Palestine train derailment site crashed and overturned Monday. The crash happened just a few miles down the road in Unity Township.

Officials said about half the soil it was hauling away spilled.

The Ohio EPA responded to the scene.

Officials said the spill was contained, adding that there is no threat to nearby waterways.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries from the crash.

There are still more than 17,000 tons of excavated soil waiting to be removed from the derailment site.

