Watch 'Derailed: East Palestine One Year Later' streaming and online this weekend

News 5
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 02, 2024
Feb. 3, 2023 lives in the hearts, minds and souls of the people of East Palestine.

One year after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed there, concerns and questions remain, even as the government and the company responsible tout cleanup efforts and new technology to prevent another disaster like this one.

This weekend, News 5 and Scripps News present a half-hour special report: “Derailed: East Palestine One Year Later,” to revisit the small village that became front-page national news and find out how the last year has gone for residents, what has been done, and what concerns still linger.

Watch the special at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, online and on News 5’s streaming channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.

