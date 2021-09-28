Are you registered to vote? Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

CLEVELAND — Local community organizations are coming together on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday to help Northeast Ohioans register to vote ahead of the Nov. 2 General Election in Cuyahoga County.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 2 General Election is Oct. 4.

Community partners and volunteers will combine efforts with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and Cleveland VOTES to make sure every eligible resident is registered to vote.

Erika Anthony, the co-founder of Cleveland VOTES, is helping people register and apply for absentee ballots.

"It's not just about registering individuals to vote, but really providing an educational opportunity to inform them that they do have agency and how they can cast their ballot as an example," Anthony said.

Anthony suggests prior to voting day that you come up with a voting plan and decide if it's best to vote in person or by sending in an absentee ballot.

"So maybe you've gone to the same elementary school up the block for the last 10 years," she said. "Don't assume that that location is still the location where you are to cast your ballot on Election Day."

Another important reminder is to have knowledge of the issues or people on the ballot.

"You don't want to show up on Election Day or even early voting and say, oh, snap, right. I didn't know this judge was going to be on my ballot or this issue," Anthony said.

There are several big issues on the ballot for the Nov. 2 General Election.

Big issues and key races include the Cleveland Mayoral Race, as well as mayoral races in Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Solon, University Heights and Woodmere.

The Cleveland Public Library, The League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland and Bishop Cosgrove Meal Service are just some of the organizations with tables that have forms for residents to fill out.

Here are some places hosting Voter Registration events:

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

September 28 | 8:30 am—4:30 pm

2925 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio Voter Advocates (NOVA)

September 28 | 9 am

MetroHealth, Institute for H.O.P.E.

All locations: same date and times

September 28 | 10 am-4 pm

Ohio City Health Center

4757 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH

Main Campus

2500 MetroHealth Drive, Cleveland, OH

Broadway Health Center

6835 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, OH

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Alpha Omega Chapter

September 28 | 11:00 a.m.

Cleveland State University

2121 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH

Center for Civic Engagement & Learning-Case Western Reserve University

September 28 | 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

11038 Bellflower Road Cleveland, OH

TechHive & Cafe Phix

September 28 | 1 pm

6915 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

Rocket Mortgage Field House

September 28 | 5– 7 pm

1 Center Court, Cleveland

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Cleveland chapter

September 28 | Noon– 3 pm

Holyland Imports, 11717 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111

