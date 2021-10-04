Deadline to register to vote in Nov. 2 general election is today

CLEVELAND — Eligible residents have until the end of the day Monday to register to vote in the Nov. 2 General Election.

Voters who have moved or changed their names since the last election will need to update their registration on the board of elections site.

Early in-person voting and vote-by-mail will begin Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The board of elections said absentee voting, including Vote-by-Mail and early in-person, for the Nov. 2 general election will be unavailable for voters who had a primary election on Sept. 14 until after the recount deadline has passed.

The deadline to request a recount is Oct. 6. Absentee voting can’t begin until Oct. 7 in the following municipalities: Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Lakewood and Solon Ward 4.

Eligible voters who need to register can do on online or at one of several Cuyahoga County voter registration locations.

Click here to register online or find a location near you.

