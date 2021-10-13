Election Day is just weeks away and poll workers are badly needed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There's only 20 days until the Nov. 2 General Election and poll workers are needed across Northeast Ohio and the rest of the state.

As of today, the state is short more than 17,000 poll workers. The state has a recruiting goal of 42,204 workers. In 2020, Ohio had nearly 57,000 people volunteer to be poll workers, exceeding the goal of 55,000 needed for the elections, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

"Now with less than three weeks left until the election, able Ohioans are again being asked to undergo training and give a day for democracy," LaRose said.

Cuyahoga County is one of the counties in Northeast Ohio that is need of thousands of volunteers to work the polls. Others, such as Lorain County, have met its quota.

Here's a breakdown of what's needed in Northeast Ohio:

“Last year Ohioans stepped up in record numbers to serve as poll workers, showing the world the patriotism and can-do sense of public service our state has always exemplified,” said LaRose. “As this year’s important November election approaches, we’re still a long way away from ensuring a full complement of poll workers to staff our thousands of polling locations across the state. If you volunteered to serve as a poll worker last year or have ever wondered what it’s like to serve your community and perform an important patriotic duty in a time of need, Ohio voters need you.”

