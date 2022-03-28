7PM: Ohio's 7 Republican Senate hopefuls face off in debate at Central State University

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — The Ohio Debate Commission will be hosting a debate between the Republican primary candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat at 7 p.m. Monday.

Confirmed candidates at the debate are State Senator Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance.

The debate, the second of three this week, will be held at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The debate will be moderated by Karen Kasler, the Bureau Chief of Statehouse News Bureau.

Two Democratic gubernatorial candidates will partake in the final debate on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Earlier on Monday, the Democratic U.S. Senate Primary candidates debated.

