Frank LaRose announces Ohio to pull state legislative races from May primary ballot

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Wednesday that county boards of election will be removing state legislative races from the ballot for the upcoming May 3 primary due to the ongoing legal fight over redistricting maps.

The General Assembly primary could be moved to August, according to a release LaRose.

There is still a possibility that the entire primary will be moved to a later date.

LaRose's announcement also impacts races for the elected state central committees for the Ohio Republican Party and the Ohio Democratic Party which are based on the legislative districts.

Maps continue to languish in commission

The delay comes after the Ohio Supreme Court voted down the third set of maps. The previous plans were invalidated as gerrymandered by the Ohio Supreme Court.

How did we get here?

The Ohio Redistricting Commission, as it exists today, was created by an amendment to the Ohio Constitution that was approved by 71% of Ohio voters in November 2015, according to the commission’s website.

The commission is tasked with redrawing Ohio’s 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census. This decade marks the first time the newly configured commission must redraw Ohio’s House and Senate districts under the criteria approved by voters.

· The commission is made up of seven members:

· Speaker of the House Robert Cupp (R - District 4)

· Senator Vernon Sykes (D - District 28)

· Senate President Matt Huffman (R - District 12)

· Rep. Minority Leader C. Allison Russo (D - District 24)

· Governor Mike DeWine (R)

· Auditor Keith Faber (R)

· Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R)