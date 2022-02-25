Ohio mapmakers scramble to avoid facing state's high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s political map-making panel has voted to approve legislative maps they hope can pass constitutional muster at the state's high court.

The Republican-dominated panel is scrambling avoid a summons on possible contempt charges before the Ohio Supreme Court.

GOP members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission released a new plan Thursday giving Republicans a 54-45 Ohio House majority and an 18-15 Ohio Senate majority, by GOP calculations.

That comes the closest yet of any GOP-drawn plan to matching Ohio’s political breakdown.

Democrats disagreed with their calculations. Two previous plans were invalidated as gerrymandered.

Contempt proceedings remain scheduled for Tuesday.

