Ohio Debate Commission: Gov. Mike DeWine won't participate in primary election debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Debate Commission said Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine has declined to participate in a debate for the upcoming primary election.

Despite DeWine's decision, the commission said the Ohio Gubernatorial Republican primary debate will continue as planned with the remaining candidates taking part.

The debates are scheduled to happen March 28 and 29 at Central State University.

The commission was established in 2018 and has sought to "foster fair and substantive debates that encourage participation in our democracy."

According to the commission, DeWine didn't give a reason why he declined the offer. He previously participated in one of the commission's debates in 2018 when he was running for governor.

"As it works to inform Ohio voters and constituents in an unprecedented election cycle, the ODC hopes Governor DeWine will reconsider his decision not to participate in this primary election debate," the commission said.

News 5 has reached out to DeWine's office and campaign representatives for comment.

