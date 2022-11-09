Watch Now

Republicans sweep Ohio Supreme Court race

Voters across Ohio decided who would take the three seats on the state Supreme Court.
CLEVELAND — Voters across Ohio decided who would take the three seats on the state Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court will have a hand in deciding abortion rights and redistricting in the next year.

For the first time, the parties of the candidates were posted on the ballots, which appeared to help the Republicans.

In the race for Ohio Supreme Court justice, Republican Sharon Kennedy beat Democrat Jennifer Brunner by 12%.

Republican Pat Fischer beat Democrat Terri Jamison by 14% of the vote.

Incumbent Republican Pat DeWine, son of Gov. Mike DeWine, kept his seat by beating Democrat Marilyn Zayas by 14%.

