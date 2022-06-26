Watch Now

Tie in Alabama GOP race means winner to be selected by lot

Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 26, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala.  — Alabama's Republican Party has declared a tie in the primary race for a state Senate seat and says the winner will be chosen by lot.

The party's Candidate Committee held a hearing Saturday and said the District 27 race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley was officially a tie.

It said the winner would be determined in accordance with the state election code.

The code says the Secretary of State shall decide the winner by lot.

The district covers Tallapoosa, Lee and Russell counties.

The GOP news release did not provide details on when the winner would be selected or the method to be used.

