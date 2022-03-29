Work continues on next set of Ohio statehouse district maps

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s political mapmaking body has disagreed along partisan lines on the best way to finish work on a new set of constitutionally sound boundaries for state legislative districts.

Most of Monday, the seven-member, GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission awaited the final results from two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on new maps in a first-ever process allowing their work to be viewed step-by-step online.

Late Monday afternoon, the commission reversed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and make some adjustments to them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.