Work continues on next set of Ohio statehouse district maps

Susan Tebben.
Protesters of a bill to promote a total abortion ban with the overturning of Roe v. Wade demonstrate outside the Ohio Statehouse in September.
Posted at 9:07 PM, Mar 28, 2022
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s political mapmaking body has disagreed along partisan lines on the best way to finish work on a new set of constitutionally sound boundaries for state legislative districts.

Most of Monday, the seven-member, GOP-controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission awaited the final results from two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on new maps in a first-ever process allowing their work to be viewed step-by-step online.

Late Monday afternoon, the commission reversed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and make some adjustments to them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.

