Red Lobster is hiring for a variety of positions at 12 Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND — Red Lobster is hiring for a variety of positions at 12 locations through Northeast Ohio.
Available positions include bartender, server, server assistant and host.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online and visit their local restaurant on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an interview.
Red Lobster says it offers flexible schedules, competitive pay, assistant program, benefits and dining discounts.
Red Lobster locations in Northeast Ohio include:
- 255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia
- 3805 Burbank Road, Wooster
- 2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield
- 6935 Midway Mall, Elyria
- 7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor
- 7607 Day Drive, Parma
- 1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls
- 3901 Medina Road, Akron
- 3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula
- 25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted
- 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville
- 4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton
Click here to apply.
This story is part of The Rebound: Northeast Ohio, News 5's initiative to help people through the financial impact of the coronavirus by offering one place to go for information on everything available to help and how to access it. We're providing resources on:
Getting Back to Work - Learn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
Making Ends Meet - Find help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
Managing the Stress - Feeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
Doing What's Right - Keep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
Do you have an idea for a Rebound story? Email us at rebound@wews.com.