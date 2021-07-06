Red Lobster is hiring for a variety of positions at 12 Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND — Red Lobster is hiring for a variety of positions at 12 locations through Northeast Ohio.

Available positions include bartender, server, server assistant and host.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online and visit their local restaurant on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an interview.

Red Lobster says it offers flexible schedules, competitive pay, assistant program, benefits and dining discounts.

Red Lobster locations in Northeast Ohio include:



255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia

3805 Burbank Road, Wooster

2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield

6935 Midway Mall, Elyria

7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor

7607 Day Drive, Parma

1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls

3901 Medina Road, Akron

3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula

25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton

Click here to apply.

