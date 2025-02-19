2 Broadway shows are launching national tours at Playhouse Square

Playhouse Square announced seven Broadway shows that will be taking the stage for the 2025-2026 season, including two that are launching their national tours in Cleveland.

The Notebook and Hell's Kitchen will begin their tour journey in Cleveland.

“Hosting two national tour launches back-to-back is a thrilling prospect for not only Playhouse Square but the entire city of Cleveland,” said David Greene, senior vice president of programming at Playhouse Square. “Our audiences will be the first to see these shows outside of Broadway. The cast and crew of each show will spend several weeks calling Cleveland home while they prepare the show for the road. We get to be a part of their story, and we can’t wait to welcome them to Playhouse Square.”

Here's when the shows arrive in Cleveland:

