5 holly jolly things to do in Northeast Ohio the weekend before Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner (literally, three days away) and with a lot of people in town to visit their families, a lot of folks are asking, "what should we do?"

Here are five things you and your family can do this weekend:

Head to Severance Hall and attend Cleveland Orchestra's holiday concert

If you're feeling festive and want to listen to some Christmas classic, the Cleveland Orchesta's holiday concert series is for you. There are two shows on Friday and two shows on Saturday. For more information, click here.

Go to Public Square and check out the lights

One word is all that is needed to convince you to go downtown and that word is FREE! Public Square is lit up with amazing lights, and they even have sections specifically for people to take photos. If you're looking to add something fun to your experience, you can check out the outdoor ice rink as well! Find the entire list of activities and more details here.

Polar Plunge at Huntington Beach

For those of you who are crazy enough to go into Lake Erie in December, then the Polar Plunge with the Positive Pineapple is for you. The Polar Plunge will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Beach. The event is free but they accept donations. For more information, click here.

Scuba Steve....no Scuba Santa

This is an event that the kids will be sure to love. Santa Claus will be scuba diving at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium this Friday and Saturday. Click here for more information.

You want to see some lights, here's an event featuring more lights

Every year, the Magic of Lights takes over the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds with thousands of lights. For $30, you can fill up your car with friends and family and view the spectacular lights. For more information, click here.